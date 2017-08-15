Outdoor briefs

Library sets eclipse party

Rogers Public Library will host a solar eclipse viewing party at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the library located at 711 S. Dixieland Road.

Solar eclipse viewing glasses will be available as well as a telescope equipped with a solar filter. A live stream from NASA of the eclipse will be shown in the community room. Northwest Arkansas will experience a partial eclipse of about 92 percent totality.

Kids fish at Roaring River

Roaring River State Park will host Kid's Fishing Day all day Saturday at the park located near Cassville, Mo.

An area of the trout stream will be set aside and open for fishing to youths 15 and under. Daily trout tags will be free to young fishermen. Volunteers will be on hand to help youngsters catch trout. Education exhibits will be on display throughout the day. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Seminars on fish catching, fish cleaning, outdoor cooking, taxidermy and other topics will be presented. Youngsters attending three classes will be entered into a drawing for prizes at 5 p.m. Children must be present to win.

Call the Roaring River hatchery for information at 417-847-2430 or e-mail paul.spurgeon@mdc.mo.gov.

Park hosts walks

A guided bird watching walk and an owl prowl are set for Saturday at Pea Ridge National Military Park 10 miles northeast of Rogers on U.S. 62.

Meet at the visitor center at 8:30 a.m. for the bird walk. The walk lasts about 90 minutes and covers 0.75 miles.

The owl prowl begins at 8:45 p.m. Meet at the visitor center for car travel to Elkhorn Tavern for a program about owls. After dark, the group will head out into the park to call barred owls in close.

Call the park at 479-451-8122 for details.

Dircks win at Table Rock

Wayne and Linda Dirck won the Beaver Lake Guys and Gals bass tournament held the night of Aug. 5 at Table Rock Lake. They had five bass that weighed 12.45 pounds. Their catch included big bass of the tournament at 4.87 pounds.

Peyton Rose and Lexi Bradrick were second with five bass at 11.8 pounds. Mike and Cara Rose placed third with three bass at 5.9 pounds.

Most fish were caught on plastic worms, spinner baits and jig and pigs.

Convention features antique tackle

Old Reel Collectors Association will hold its national convention at Table Rock Lake on Sept. 6-10 at The Chateau on the Lake.

The public is welcome to bring old rods, reels and lures they'd like to sell. There will be a casting contest and a fishing tournament using antique tackle.

Visit www.orcaonline.org for information or contact Betty Barr at bettyanddon@comcast.net, 303-550-3043.

