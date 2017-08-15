Home / Latest News /
Arkansas teen arrested on capital murder charge in fatal shooting
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 4:40 p.m.
Authorities say they have arrested an Arkansas teen accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old man Friday night.
The Searcy Police Department said officers arrested Justice Cunningham, 19, on a capital murder charge around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
The arrest ended a search that began Friday evening when Searcy officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 800 block of West Park Avenue.
Davion Bankhead, 24, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.
Cunningham, who is from Searcy, is now being held at White County jail. His bail will be set at a hearing Wednesday.
