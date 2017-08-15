Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 5:04 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansas teen arrested on capital murder charge in fatal shooting

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 4:40 p.m.

justice-cunningham

PHOTO BY SEARCY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Justice Cunningham

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Authorities say they have arrested an Arkansas teen accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old man Friday night.

The Searcy Police Department said officers arrested Justice Cunningham, 19, on a capital murder charge around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The arrest ended a search that began Friday evening when Searcy officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 800 block of West Park Avenue.

Davion Bankhead, 24, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

Cunningham, who is from Searcy, is now being held at White County jail. His bail will be set at a hearing Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas teen arrested on capital murder charge in fatal shooting

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online