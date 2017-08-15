Police: Arkansan 'acting crazy and flopping around' with no pants arrested on drug charges

An Arkansan was arrested after police responded to reports of a man “acting crazy and flopping around” while wearing underwear, according to the Sentinel-Record.

The Hot Springs newspaper reported that Brannon Beau Nixon, 38, of Hot Springs was taken into custody Friday on two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of public intoxication.

According to the affidavit, the Hot Springs Police Department responded that morning to the 3100 block of Central Avenue, where Nixon was found walking partially clothed and moving “very sporadically.”

When officers asked why he wasn't wearing pants, Nixon reportedly answered, “I do have pants on” before looking down.

“I have no idea how they came off,” he then said.

The report noted that Nixon had red, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet.

Police found a guitar case nearby that contained two spoons with residue and “scorch marks” as well as a package of capped needles. Two used needles were in Nixon’s possession, believed to be linked to the injection of methamphetamine.

Also discovered were several bandanas, which authorities noted can be used as makeshift tourniquets.

Nixon remained at the Garland County jail as of Tuesday morning in lieu of $3,500 bond, records show. He is set to appear in court Sept. 25.

