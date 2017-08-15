Home / Latest News /
Police identify Arkansas woman who jumped from moving ambulance, died
This article was published today at 4:50 p.m.
Police have identified a woman who died after reportedly jumping from a moving ambulance in Arkansas on Monday.
Liz Chapman, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas State Police, said that Kelsey N. Cox, 25, of Paragould was being taken from Paragould to a Little Rock mental health facility.
While traveling southbound on U.S. 67, Cox jumped from the Arkansas Emergency Transport ambulance in Searcy, Chapman said. Troopers arrived at 12:13 p.m. that day.
An investigation is ongoing by state police.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police identify Arkansas woman who jumped from moving ambulance, died
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.