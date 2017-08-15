Police identify Arkansas woman who jumped from moving ambulance, died

Police have identified a woman who died after reportedly jumping from a moving ambulance in Arkansas on Monday.

Liz Chapman, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas State Police, said that Kelsey N. Cox, 25, of Paragould was being taken from Paragould to a Little Rock mental health facility.

While traveling southbound on U.S. 67, Cox jumped from the Arkansas Emergency Transport ambulance in Searcy, Chapman said. Troopers arrived at 12:13 p.m. that day.

An investigation is ongoing by state police.