Man accused of groping teen employee at Arkansas Wal-Mart, taking photo under woman's skirt

Authorities say they have arrested a man accused of groping an 18-year-old employee at an Arkansas Wal-Mart.

Chris Vernon Richey, 28, of Horn Lake, Miss., was arrested by Jonesboro officers Monday after he called police to say he had seen his picture on a news organization's Facebook page and heard he was “wanted for groping a lady in Wal-Mart,” according to a police report.

The victim told officers a man began following her Friday afternoon while she was working her shift at the retailer at 1815 E. Highland Drive.

The teen reportedly said she asked her supervisor if she could take a break, then walked to the opposite side of the store to buy chips and a soda, but the man also followed her there.

He walked up to the cash register where the victim was paying and began opening and closing a nearby fridge, she told police. When the victim leaned over to get her receipt, the man reportedly grabbed her from behind.

By the time police arrived around 3:50 p.m., the victim was crying at her desk, the report said.

Police said the store’s surveillance footage showed a man taking a photo beneath a woman’s skirt before pursuing the teen. After groping the employee, he pretended to pay for a drink, then walked out of the store, according to the report.

As of Tuesday morning, Richey was being held at Craighead County jail. He faces charges of second-degree sexual assault and video voyeurism, according to the report.