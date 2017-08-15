Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 3:12 a.m.

Pretrial hearing set in Russellville salvage yard slayings

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:54 a.m.

RUSSELLVILLE -- A judge has set an Oct. 16 pretrial hearing for a man charged in the slayings of two men at a Russellville salvage yard.

Tyler Barefield, 36, is scheduled for trial Oct. 23 in Pope County Circuit Court.

Barefield is charged with capital murder in the Sept. 16, 2016, deaths of Beau Dewitt, 22, and Aaron Brock, 22, both of Dardanelle.

Investigators say Barefield shot the men at his business, U-Pull-It Auto Parts, where authorities say the two had gone to steal car parts.

Under Arkansas law, capital murder is punishable by life in prison without parole or death. The prosecution has waived the death penalty in the case.

State Desk on 08/15/2017

Print Headline: Pretrial hearing set in Russellville salvage yard slayings

