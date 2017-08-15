Pretrial hearing set in Russellville salvage yard slayings
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:54 a.m.
RUSSELLVILLE -- A judge has set an Oct. 16 pretrial hearing for a man charged in the slayings of two men at a Russellville salvage yard.
Tyler Barefield, 36, is scheduled for trial Oct. 23 in Pope County Circuit Court.
Barefield is charged with capital murder in the Sept. 16, 2016, deaths of Beau Dewitt, 22, and Aaron Brock, 22, both of Dardanelle.
Investigators say Barefield shot the men at his business, U-Pull-It Auto Parts, where authorities say the two had gone to steal car parts.
Under Arkansas law, capital murder is punishable by life in prison without parole or death. The prosecution has waived the death penalty in the case.
State Desk on 08/15/2017
Print Headline: Pretrial hearing set in Russellville salvage yard slayings
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Pretrial hearing set in Russellville salvage yard slayings
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.