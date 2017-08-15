Program gets veterans paddling, fishing, relaxing

A day on the lake is more than fins for anglers with Heroes on the Water.

Veterans can enjoy a morning of fishing courtesy of Heroes, a program that gets military, firefighters and law enforcement personnel outdoors to relax, make friends and maybe catch fish.

The group provides everything needed at no charge, said Jimmy Davis, coordinator of the Northwest Arkansas chapter. Tales and tips are another freebie.

Anglers paddle kayaks designed for fishing on Northwest Arkansas' small lakes.

Chris Stevenson was one of about 10 veterans rigging up to fish at Lake Fayetteville on July 8, a warm Saturday.

"Long as I'm out there on the water paddling, I'm having fun," he said.

Stevenson was one of the more experienced paddlers and anglers in the group. He's done lots of kayak fishing on streams in the Ozarks.

Anglers this year also have fished at Lake Elmdale, Lake Atalanta, Bob Kidd Lake and Lake Norwood.

Davis and other volunteers pulled up to the Lake Fayetteville boat ramp with a trailer full of fishing kayaks. They provide a stable boat for the fishermen and one that's easy to paddle. They're steady enough to stand up in, Davis mentioned.

Ozark Mountain Trading Co. near Garfield provides the kayaks. Cabela's in Rogers has donated a boat load of tackle to Heroes on the Water. The chapter has purchased some equipment as well.

Anglers leery of being on the water can fish from shore. That's what Arthur White of Joplin, Mo., opted to do. He kept it even more simple by using an old fashioned cane pole. White clipped a bobber to his fishing line.

"I'm willing to try new things, and this is a good opportunity to get out and have fun with fellow vets," he said.

Anglers can talk fishing or share thoughts and information about veterans' issues. Fishing isn't competitive. It's all for fun. Participants can paddle and explore the lake if the fish aren't biting. Trips are open to veterans, firefighters and law enforcement people from expert anglers to those who have never fished.

Bright sun warmed the morning while fishermen got basic safety and paddling instruction. Life jackets are worn, buckled and zipped. Colorful kayaks lined the waters edge. Anglers sat down in their boats and got a gentle push toward the water. Each paddled off to a fishy looking spot.

Davis started the area Heroes on the Water chapter after his wife broke her foot helping with Hurricane Katrina relief. She and her husband enjoyed fishing during her recovery.

Anglers fish four or five hours on most trips. Turnout varies with the weather. Word about the free fishing trips goes out through the Veterans Administration and word of mouth, Davis said.

A handful of volunteers do all the work of unloading kayaks and helping anglers rig up for fishing. The chapter could use a few more volunteers, Davis said. It would be nice if someone could grill hot dogs or hamburgers for the fishermen when they come off the water, he added.

Even if they don't have fish.

Sports on 08/15/2017