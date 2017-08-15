Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 3:13 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Prosecutor in state's south dies

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:53 a.m.

David Butler, prosecuting attorney in the 13th judicial district, died Sunday, according to Bob McMahan, Arkansas' prosecutor coordinator.

Butler, 62, of Magnolia was elected prosecutor in 2014. His district includes Calhoun, Cleveland, Columbia, Dallas, Ouachita and Union counties.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will appoint a new prosecutor to serve the remainder of Butler's term, which ends Dec. 31, 2018, McMahan said. Whoever is appointed is ineligible to later run for prosecutor, he said.

In addition to serving as prosecutor, Butler was president of the Southern Arkansas University Alumni Association. He graduated from the school in 1978.

Metro on 08/15/2017

Print Headline: Prosecutor in state's south dies

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Prosecutor in state's south dies

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online