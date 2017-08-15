Prosecutor in state's south dies
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
David Butler, prosecuting attorney in the 13th judicial district, died Sunday, according to Bob McMahan, Arkansas' prosecutor coordinator.
Butler, 62, of Magnolia was elected prosecutor in 2014. His district includes Calhoun, Cleveland, Columbia, Dallas, Ouachita and Union counties.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson will appoint a new prosecutor to serve the remainder of Butler's term, which ends Dec. 31, 2018, McMahan said. Whoever is appointed is ineligible to later run for prosecutor, he said.
In addition to serving as prosecutor, Butler was president of the Southern Arkansas University Alumni Association. He graduated from the school in 1978.
