Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 5 p.m.

Sen. Boozman recovering after follow-up heart surgery

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:48 p.m.

PHOTO BY AP / DANNY JOHNSTON

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., speaks in front of the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., Tuesday, May 26, 2015.


LITTLE ROCK — U.S. Sen. John Boozman's office says the Arkansas Republican has successfully undergone a follow-up procedure to his 2014 heart surgery.

The senator underwent the procedure Tuesday and is recovering at a Washington-area hospital. His office said he is looking forward to returning to work when the Senate reconvenes next month.

Boozman's office said the procedure had been recommended by doctors who have been monitoring his condition since a tear in his aorta was surgically repaired in 2014.

Boozman had emergency surgery on April 22, 2014, after complaining of chest and arm pain before a highway dedication in Gravette, a city in northwest Arkansas.

The 66-year-old eye doctor was first elected to the Senate in 2010, and he won re-election last year.

