Somber Nolan: Arkansas losing 'a jewel of a man'

FAYETTEVILLE -- Nolan Richardson praised the man who hired him -- and fired him -- as the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball coach.

"I certainly want to express my condolences to Coach Broyles and his family," Richardson said Monday, when Frank Broyles died at the age of 92. "I spent 17 years at Arkansas, and that was a blessing to be at one place that long and work for a man such as Coach Broyles.

"It was an honor."

Broyles, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's head football coach from 1958-1976 and athletic director from 1973-2007, hired Richardson from the University of Tulsa for the 1985-1986 season to replace Eddie Sutton.

Richardson became the first black coach in basketball or football at a major university in the South.

"(Broyles) extended an invitation for me to be the coach at Arkansas when there were no African-American coaches in the South whatsoever in a key position," Richardson said. "I think of that and appreciate the fact he was strong enough and had the power to do that.

"He did something that most athletic directors probably wouldn't have done, because they hadn't done it in the past. So he stepped forward and did it, and I always admired him for that."

Richardson, who led Arkansas to a school-record 369 victories and 13 NCAA Tournament appearances highlighted by the 1994 national championship, said there was no question about the power Broyles wielded.

"He actually was the judge, the jury and the executioner of everything that happened at the University of Arkansas," Richardson said. "He carried more power than any one person that I've ever known in my life.

"For him to be able to hire me, it was a gift."

Broyles and Chancellor John White made the decision to fire Richardson on March 1, 2002, with one regular-season game left and the Razorbacks' record at 13-14.

UA administrators at the time cited comments Richardson had made about having his contract bought out.

Richardson sued the UA and several administrators -- including Broyles -- in U.S. District Court in Little Rock for racial discrimination. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2004.

"Even though we weren't on the best of terms when I left, I wouldn't trade those years I had at Arkansas for anything," Richardson said. "I don't think he caused all of it, the way I felt when I left. There were other people involved.

"There were certain things I admired about him and certain things I didn't admire, but I'm sure he felt the same way about me."

Richardson said he wanted to express his condolences to the Broyles family.

"I just feel real saddened that he's passed away," Richardson said. "Because there's no question Arkansas is losing a jewel of a man."

