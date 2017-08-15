Arkansas teen fleeing state trooper crashes stolen car; struck vehicle catches fire, police say

Arkansas State Police are investigating after a 19-year-old fleeing authorities crashed a stolen car into another vehicle Monday, igniting the struck vehicle, authorities said.

Around 3:15 p.m., a state police trooper spotted a Dodge Challenger traveling north on U.S. 63 near Pine Bluff and attempted to pull the vehicle over for speeding, spokeswoman Liz Chapman said in an email. Instead, the driver, identified as Jacolby Fletcher of Pine Bluff, fled from the trooper and drove into town, the release said.

His Challenger crashed into another vehicle, causing that vehicle to burst into flames, police said. The driver was briefly trapped inside but was rescued by state troopers, Chapman said. Another vehicle was also reportedly damaged in the wreck.

Fletcher tried to run away but was caught and arrested, police said. He was booked into the Jefferson County jail on charges of fleeing and theft by receiving, online records show.

The Challenger was said to be stolen from the North Little Rock area.