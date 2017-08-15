Teen passenger killed when truck hydroplanes, rolls over in ditch off Arkansas highway

A 19-year-old Arkansas man was killed when the truck he was riding in spun on a wet highway and rolled over in a ditch in Prairie County, authorities said.

The 2010 Freightliner was traveling east on Arkansas 38 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday about 2 miles east of Hickory Plains when it hydroplaned, Arkansas State Police wrote in a preliminary report.

The vehicle spun around into the westbound lane, ran into a ditch and rolled over, the report said.

A passenger, Weston Chapman of Cabot, suffered fatal injuries, police said.

The driver, identified as 59-year-old Terry Cathy of Cabot, was also hurt, though the report didn't detail the extent of the injuries.

There have been at least 309 people killed in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.