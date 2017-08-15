Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 11:24 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

UA plans 'celebration of life' for coach, AD Frank Broyles

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:45 a.m.

nwa-mediajason-ivester-frank-broyles-waves-to-the-crowd-during-an-unveiling-ceremony-for-the-new-statue-representing-him-outside-the-broyles-athletic-center-on-friday-nov-23-2012-at-donald-w-reyonlds-stadium-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

NWA Media/JASON IVESTER Frank Broyles waves to the crowd during an unveiling ceremony for the new statue representing him outside the Broyles Athletic Center on Friday, Nov. 23, 2012, at Donald W. Reyonlds Stadium in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas says a "celebration of life" will be held in Fayetteville on Saturday for Frank Broyles, who died Monday at the age of 92.

UA said the celebration will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

Broyles became the school's athletic director in 1974 while still the football coach, eventually retiring from the gridiron to focus on administrative duties after the 1976 season. He retired as athletic director in 2007, moving into a fundraising role with the school's Razorback Foundation until his retirement from that role in 2014.

Remembrances poured in Monday after news of Broyles' death. Former President Bill Clinton said Broyles was "a leader of character, intelligence and determination," while Gov. Asa Hutchinson called Broyles "an Arkansas treasure."

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: UA plans 'celebration of life' for coach, AD Frank Broyles

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online