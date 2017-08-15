Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 4:20 p.m.

DEVELOPING: Victim shot multiple times in Little Rock, police say

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 3:49 p.m.

police-investigate-a-shooting-in-little-rock-tuesday-afternoon

PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI

Police investigate a shooting in Little Rock Tuesday afternoon.

Photos by Ryan Tarinelli

Authorities in Little Rock say one person has been shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon, the latest violence in the city after three people were killed and eight others wounded by gunfire in recent days.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter shortly after 3:30 p.m. that a person was shot multiple times near the intersection of 25th and Pine streets. Their injuries were said not to be life-threatening.

A shooting blocks away Monday injured one person at the Asher One Stop convenience store. And another shooting in the 5600 block of Asher Avenue, which is less than a mile-and-a-half west of Tuesday's shooting scene, injured three people. One person in that shooting suffered critical injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear if any of the shootings were related.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.

