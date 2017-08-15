Home / Latest News /
DEVELOPING: Victim shot multiple times in Little Rock, police say
This article was published today at 3:49 p.m.
PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI
Click here for larger versions
Photos by Ryan Tarinelli
Photos by Ryan Tarinelli
Authorities in Little Rock say one person has been shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon, the latest violence in the city after three people were killed and eight others wounded by gunfire in recent days.
The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter shortly after 3:30 p.m. that a person was shot multiple times near the intersection of 25th and Pine streets. Their injuries were said not to be life-threatening.
A shooting blocks away Monday injured one person at the Asher One Stop convenience store. And another shooting in the 5600 block of Asher Avenue, which is less than a mile-and-a-half west of Tuesday's shooting scene, injured three people. One person in that shooting suffered critical injuries.
It wasn't immediately clear if any of the shootings were related.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: DEVELOPING: Victim shot multiple times in Little Rock, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.