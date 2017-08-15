Wal-Mart leader says Trump missed 'critical opportunity' in initial response to Virginia violence

Wal-Mart’s president and chief CEO says Donald Trump should have condemned the white nationalist protesters in Charlottesville, Va., “unequivocally.”

Alluding to the president’s early tweets about the protests, which condemned violence on “many sides," Doug McMillon wrote in a statement posted to the retailer's website Monday that he felt the president should have done more.

“As we watched the events and the response from President Trump over the weekend, we too felt that he missed a critical opportunity to help bring our country together by unequivocally rejecting the appalling actions of white supremacists,” he said.

In a statement delivered Monday, Trump took a more definitive stance, condemning the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists. McMillon called the new message a “step in the right direction.”

“We need that clarity and consistency in the future,” he added.