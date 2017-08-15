Home / Latest News /
Wayward alligator found in swimming pool at motel
By The Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — An alligator has been found in a swimming pool at a motel at the New Jersey shore.
The 3-foot-long alligator was discovered Tuesday morning at the Bayview Inn & Suites in Atlantic City.
Authorities said it's not clear where the alligator came from, how it got into the pool or how long it had been there.
Animal control workers safely lifted the alligator from the pool. It was taken to an undisclosed site.
