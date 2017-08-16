Sierra Leone mudslide survivors sought

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone -- Rescue workers in Sierra Leone for a second day searched for the survivors of mudslides that killed about 300 people, while 600 others were still unaccounted for.

A mudslide that covered dozens of homes Monday in Regent, an area outside the capital, Freetown, and flooding throughout the capital city have left more than 3,000 others homeless, Abdul Nasir, a program coordinator for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said by phone Tuesday.

Rescue efforts were hampered by a lack of equipment and the inaccessibility of the terrain, Abu Bakar Tarrawellie, a spokesman for the federation, said in a separate call.

"The expertise is inadequate and the machinery is absent," Tarrawellie said. The terrain "is completely submerged."

The government has set up an emergency response center to deal with the "national tragedy," President Ernest Koroma said in comments on state TV.

Toll in Asian floods rises to 245 people

KATHMANDU, Nepal -- The death toll in flooding and landslides that devastated parts of northern India, southern Nepal and Bangladesh over the past few days has risen to 245 people, while millions of others have been displaced, officials said Tuesday.

In Nepal, authorities scrambled to send relief supplies to areas where rain has flooded hundreds of villages, killing 110 people.

Security forces helped rescue people trapped on rooftops, while helicopters distributed food and drinking water packets in the worst-hit southern districts.

Across Nepal's southern border, flooding swamped 13 districts in the Indian state of Bihar. Officials said 41 people had been killed, many from drowning, or from being caught in collapsed houses or under toppled trees.

About 200,000 people were temporarily living in the more than 250 relief camps that the government has set up in school and government buildings.

Forty-six people were killed in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday when two buses were buried by a landslide in the Himalayan foothills. Another 21 have died in the remote northeastern state of Assam, where soldiers raced to rescue people on rooftops.

Rebels in S. Sudan retake headquarters

JUBA, South Sudan -- South Sudan's rebel forces have reclaimed their stronghold of Pagak, less than a week after being pushed out of the town by government forces, said Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, the rebels' deputy spokesman.

"We have always warned the government not to underestimate the [Sudanese People's Liberation Movement]," Gabriel said.

Gabriel said government troops were pushed out of the town in the country's northeast over the weekend, and many of them have now crossed into Ethiopia where thousands of South Sudanese have already sought refuge from the ongoing clashes.

Since fighting broke out in South Sudan almost four years ago, Pagak has been headquarters of the opposition, led by former Vice President Riek Machar, who's in exile in South Africa.

Army spokesman Lul Ruai Koang wouldn't confirm the reports, only saying that the army is maintaining its defensive position in the town of Guelguok, about 93 miles northeast of Pagak.

"They're still observing the unilateral cease-fire," Koang said. Earlier this year, a cease-fire was declared by President Salva Kiir, but reports on the ground say it's not being upheld.

Fallen tree kills 13 people in Portugal

LISBON, Portugal -- An oak tree crashed down Tuesday on a popular religious festival on the Portuguese island of Madeira, killing 13 people and injuring 49 others, officials said.

The tree fell while a crowd was gathered near the island's capital, Funchal, as part of the Our Lady of the Mountain festival. It's Madeira's biggest annual festivity, drawing large crowds to a church on Funchal's outskirts.

The tree was a towering oak that Portuguese media reports said was more than 200 years old. Regional authorities said they were investigating what caused it to fall.

Regional health chief Pedro Ramos said seven people had serious injuries. Ten people died at the site of the accident. A child died en route to a hospital, where a woman later died. It was not clear where the last victim died.

A Section on 08/16/2017