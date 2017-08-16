Arkansas girl, 12, killed in collision on interstate service road

A 12-year-old girl from Marion was killed Tuesday morning in a collision on an interstate service road that also injured a 10-year-old girl and both drivers, authorities said.

Around 7:50 a.m., a 2013 Nissan Altima was attempting to turn left from Judge Smith Drive in Marion onto the Interstate 55 service road when it failed to yield to a Ford F-150 pickup traveling north on the service road, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The front of the pickup hit the car's left side, police said.

The 12-year-old girl, a passenger in the Altima, suffered fatal injuries. The 10-year-old girl, who was also a rider in the Altima, was listed as injured and both drivers were reported as being hurt. The extent of their injuries wasn't detailed.

Conditions at the time were said to be cloudy and wet.

At least 310 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.