Sheriff's office: Arkansas jail chaplain arrested on rape, sexual indecency with a child charges
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:03 a.m.
An Arkansas man who worked as a volunteer jail chaplain was arrested Monday on charges including rape and sexual indecency with a child.
On May 16, investigators with Arkansas State Police informed the Marion County sheriff's office they had received a tip about possible sexual misconduct by 46-year-old Scotty Scaggs of Summit, according to a news release.
Scaggs, who became a volunteer jail chaplain in May 2016, was suspended from his Marion County jail job pending the investigation, the release from the sheriff's office said.
Authorities said Scaggs was found to have had sexual contact with at least one girl.
He was arrested Monday on charges of rape, first-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child, all felonies. Jail records show he was released Wednesday morning on $15,000 bond.
