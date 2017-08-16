Arkansas library recalls solar eclipse glasses after issuing 200 faulty pairs to patrons

An Arkansas library is warning those who were issued solar-filter glasses to not use them when viewing the coming eclipse Monday.

Amazon alerted the Garland County Library in Hot Springs over the weekend that glasses believed to be from American Paper Optics may not in fact be from the supplier and could be unsafe, according to the Sentinel-Record.

American Paper Optics has reportedly since released a photo detailing how to confirm the authenticity of the glasses. Among the features to look for in spectacles: a more rigid curvature at the bases and distinctly rounded lenses.

About 200 pairs of the low-cost, paper glasses had been provided to the community ahead of the eclipse.

“We couldn’t have known and I’m really glad that Amazon did send that email,” Erin Baber, a library spokeswoman, told the newspaper. She noted that it was “completely an innocent mistake.”

More information about how to determine that glasses meet safety recommendations is available on the American Paper Optics website.

