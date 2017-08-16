Arkansan arrested on drug charges after bags found near toilet, records show

Authorities arrested an Arkansas man Wednesday after finding several plastic bags, including at least one that contained suspected methamphetamine, near a toilet.

Michael Tarver, 48, faces multiple drug charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, records show.

A search warrant was executed Wednesday by multiple agencies at a home on Winchester Road in Leachville, where authorities found a set of digital scales as well as plastic bags inside and next to a toilet in a bedroom.

One of those bags contained about 5 grams of meth, the Mississippi County sheriff's office said.

The search further yielded a handgun and bullets in the bedroom.

Tarver was also arrested on charges of possession of firearm by certain persons and tampering with physical evidence.

Records show Tarver, who was on active probation, had been released on $50,000 bond after a previous arrest related to drug charges.

Tarver remained at the Mississippi County jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to an inmate roster.