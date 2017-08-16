Arkansas woman pleads guilty to attacking police officer, gets 4 years

An Arkansas woman was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to attacking a police officer.

The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reported that Deidre Nicole Atkinson, 39, of Hot Springs was also ordered to pay $400 in restitution on a charge of second-degree battery.

Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded around 11 p.m. June 4, 2016, in reference to a domestic disturbance in the 2400 block of Central Avenue.

There, Atkinson was found screaming profanities and grabbing a person as she blocked an apartment door, according to the newspaper.

When Atkinson refused to step away, an officer grabbed her and attempted to separate her from the person, police said.

That prompted Atkinson to pull her arm away and reportedly say, “Don’t touch me b****.”

Atkinson punched the officer in the right side of her face, knocking her glasses to the ground, and grabbed her by her hair and left arm.

The Sentinel-Record, citing the affidavit, also reported that Atkinson dug her fingernails into the officer’s skin before she was eventually taken into custody.

Read the full story in the Sentinel-Record here.