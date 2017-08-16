Mental evaluation set for man suspected of robbing Arkansas phone store

A 26-year-old man who police say robbed a Metro PCS store in Arkansas and later got into an altercation at a different location in Texas has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

A judge ordered the psychological evaluation Tuesday after a public defender asked for one to determine if 26-year-old Rolston Lockett Jr. is competent to stand trial, the newspaper reported.

Lockett confessed to holding up the store at 809 E. St. in Texarkana after being taken into custody last month on a charge of aggravated robbery, the Texarkana Police Department said in a statement then.

Police said the Arkansas location was robbed of cash by a man who brandished a handgun and ran south from the area.

Lockett later that night was involved in an "altercation" inside a Metro PCS store in Texarkana, Texas, where he was trying to pay his cellphone bill, according to a police news release.

Video from that encounter showed Lockett was wearing similar clothing to what the robber was wearing, the release noted, and an arrest warrant was issued the next day.

Lockett was arrested at a local motel. A search later revealed a handgun and clothing matching what the robber was wearing, police said.