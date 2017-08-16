Homeless man accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old at Arkansas apartment

A homeless man is accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl while staying with her and her mother at an apartment in Northwest Arkansas.

Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded at 4:13 p.m. Monday to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Curtis Avenue in Fayetteville, according to a police report.

The girl had told her mother that 47-year-old Michael Lawrence had inappropriately touched her while he was living with them for about two-and-a-half weeks.

Lawrence was arrested the next day on charges of first-degree sexual assault and rape after being questioned by police, the report states. He has denied the accusations against him.

Authorities said the girl was taken to the Children’s Advocacy Center on Monday night, where she described the acts and pain caused by the sexual assault.

Lawrence has a criminal history that includes charges of domestic violence, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

Records show Lawrence was booked into the Washington County jail around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, where he remained as of Wednesday morning without bond. A court date is set for Friday.