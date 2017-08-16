Increased patrols to start in Little Rock because of increase in violent crime, police say

Increased patrols will start Friday in Arkansas’ capital city after “continued increases” in violent crime, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Fifteen additional officers per division will work during peak times each day to patrol the city, resulting in an additional 45 officers on duty, a news release states.

Specific attention will be made to areas identified through “intelligence-led policing data,” police said.

“All officers working will be instructed to provide high visibility, constructive contact and address crimes committed in their presence,” according to the release.

Additional support from the Arkansas State Police has also been requested to provide high visibility on state highways within the city.

The increased patrols are planned until further notice.

Four people have died and multiple other victims have been shot and hurt within the past week in Little Rock, data shows.

Since the start of 2017, 43 homicides have been recorded, continuing an increase that is on pace to represent one of the deadliest years in nearly two decades. Forty-two slayings were reported in all of 2016.

Read Thursday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.