Liquidation sale set in Little Rock for merchandise, more from shuttered Riverfest music festival

Everything must go, organizers behind the recently shuttered Riverfest music festival in Arkansas’ capital city say.

A liquidation sale for merchandise and other items related to the event’s 40-year tenure is set to begin Friday and continue Saturday at 9821 Mann Road on Little Rock's southwest side, according to a post on social media.

The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the warehouse. Cash and credit or debit cards will only be accepted.

“You name it, we got it,” a statement reads. “If you are an individual who loves a great deal … we have something for everyone.”

The festival, which at its height brought more than 250,000 attendees to booths and music stages along the Arkansas River in Little Rock’s River Market, announced in July that the annual event would be suspended.

Organizers cited increased performers’ fees and competing music-centered events around the U.S. as reasons for the festival’s suspension.

“We can no longer deliver the experience that Riverfest fans have come to expect,” DeAnna Korte, the festival’s executive director, said at the time.