Little Rock woman accused of dousing 1 with boiling water

An Arkansas woman was arrested early Wednesday after she doused a person in boiling water, causing burns, authorities said.

Cassandra Annette Phillips, 28, of Little Rock was arrested by the Pulaski County sheriff's office around 2:15 a.m. at 8041 Arkansas 161, according to a report.

The victim told authorities that Phillips threw a pot of boiling water at her, the report said. The victim reportedly suffered burns to her chest.

Phillips was charged with second-degree battery, a felony. She remained in the Pulaski County jail alter Wednesday morning with bail not yet set.

A court date is scheduled for Sept. 12.