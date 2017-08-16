Home / Latest News /
Little Rock woman accused of dousing 1 with boiling water
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 10:16 a.m.
An Arkansas woman was arrested early Wednesday after she doused a person in boiling water, causing burns, authorities said.
Cassandra Annette Phillips, 28, of Little Rock was arrested by the Pulaski County sheriff's office around 2:15 a.m. at 8041 Arkansas 161, according to a report.
The victim told authorities that Phillips threw a pot of boiling water at her, the report said. The victim reportedly suffered burns to her chest.
Phillips was charged with second-degree battery, a felony. She remained in the Pulaski County jail alter Wednesday morning with bail not yet set.
A court date is scheduled for Sept. 12.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock woman accused of dousing 1 with boiling water
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.