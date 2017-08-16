Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, August 16, 2017, 11:44 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Little Rock woman accused of dousing 1 with boiling water

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 10:16 a.m.

cassandra-phillips-28-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Cassandra Phillips, 28, of Little Rock


An Arkansas woman was arrested early Wednesday after she doused a person in boiling water, causing burns, authorities said.

Cassandra Annette Phillips, 28, of Little Rock was arrested by the Pulaski County sheriff's office around 2:15 a.m. at 8041 Arkansas 161, according to a report.

The victim told authorities that Phillips threw a pot of boiling water at her, the report said. The victim reportedly suffered burns to her chest.

Phillips was charged with second-degree battery, a felony. She remained in the Pulaski County jail alter Wednesday morning with bail not yet set.

A court date is scheduled for Sept. 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock woman accused of dousing 1 with boiling water

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online