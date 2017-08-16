LIVE: Bret Bielema, coordinators update fall camp

— Follow along as Bret Bielema, Dan Enos and Paul Rhoads discuss fall camp.

Bret Bielema

— Got a phone call late last week and was able to stop by and see Frank Broyles and his family Saturday night. "Forever grateful for everything" Broyles has done. Only wishes he had gotten here when Broyles was in better health. Took Broyles to Wendy's on a good day one time and shared thoughts and ideas. Had a moment of silence Monday with the team. Staff will be there Saturday.

— Jared Cornelius can't come back until the start of school, but will join them Monday.

— Dre Greenlaw is 100 percent and fully involved. Scoota Harris, too.

— Have about 40 players going around NWA this morning job shadowing in different lines of work.

— Done full scrimmaging, but there'll be a lot of move-the-ball tomorrow. Going to get Cole Kelley and Ty Storey as many reps as they can because they need to identify the backup.

— Chase Hayden, Koilan Jackson and Jeremy Patton are offensive playmakers who will play. Ty Clary has a good chance to play. Kamren Curl, Chevin Calloway, Gabe Richardson and Hayden Henry have good chances to play.

— Deon Stewart has stood out the most. La'Michael Pettway has had a good week. Jordan Jones has made strides. If you ask the secondary, he's the guy they probably fear the most.

— Blake Johnson hit two 55-yarders with 4.5+ second hangtime to end practice with the team around him last night.

— Thinks they're ahead of schedule defensively. Offensively, continuing to develop continuity with offensive line.

— Primarily using Richardson as a Hog.

— Enos and Robb Smith went to a Fayetteville practice last year and were really impressed with Clary. He's blossomed in the weight room. Mom and dad did a great job.

— Told Mark Henry he liked No. 1, "but No. 2 is nice, too." Hayden is a little more theatrical than his older brother.

— When you're undersized, underrecruited and underdeveloped, that plays into not being recruited. There's also a sexy factor. Koilan Jackson would've been as highly rated as any prospect in the country if he was from Dallas. Projecting a player at a different position, like with Henry, plays a role. Not looking the type plays a role.

— Clary and Henry were ready to prove they belonged once they arrived on campus. High school coaches said Henry "works twice as hard" as Hunter.

— Knows that chip on shoulder feeling because he wasn't one of eight outside linebackers on the depth chart his first day of practice.

— Was making a travel roster working off a 70-man group. Wrote the 3 backs as 1A, 1B and 1C. "Chase probably has the biggest ability to make something out of nothing." Devwah Whaley has the most experience. David Williams has shown good patience for being in a new system.

— Hayden has done good in pass pro. Was a multi-sport athlete and is a gifted learner. Pass pro is the hardest to gauge in practice because they haven't allowed them to cut block.

— Cornelius will want to return punts, but they'll have to see if he can. Henre' Toliver is next up. Maleek Barkley is a candidate. De'Vion Warren, Jackson, Hayden, Jones as potential kick returners.

