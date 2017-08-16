LR man, 19, dies day after shooting

A 19-year-old man died Tuesday after being shot in the head the day before, according to a police spokesman.

In a written statement, police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said Michael Davis of Little Rock was pronounced dead at a hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The slaying is the 43rd homicide of this year in Little Rock -- one killing more than the homicide total for all of 2016.

On Monday, the day before he died, Davis was shot in the head on Asher Avenue while riding in an Audi, authorities said.

[HOMICIDE MAP: Interactive map of killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year]

Two other people in the Audi also were shot -- 28-year-old Dominique Norris and 24-year-old Anjanette Yancy, according to a police report.

The report said the westbound Audi was hit by gunfire before it crashed into a truck parked near the corner of Asher Avenue and South Taylor Street.

Witnesses told police the shots came from a white vehicle that was also moving west on Asher Avenue.

Metro on 08/16/2017