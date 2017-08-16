Police: Man robbed in parking lot of Park Plaza mall in Little Rock

A 24-year-old Arkansas man was robbed Tuesday in the parking lot of Park Plaza mall in Little Rock, authorities said.

The victim told investigators that it happened about 5 p.m. when he was approached by an assailant in the lot who demanded his wallet and keys, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The robber took the items and then got into a maroon Chevrolet Malibu that had been backed into a nearby space, the report said. The robber fled in that vehicle and wasn't located.

The report didn't indicate whether the attacker displayed a weapon. It also didn't list a race or gender, but it said the robber stood 6 feet tall, weighed 150 pounds and wore a black tank top, black stone wash jeans and white shoes.

No injuries were reported.