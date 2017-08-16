Home / Latest News /
Police: Man robbed in parking lot of Park Plaza mall in Little Rock
This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.
A 24-year-old Arkansas man was robbed Tuesday in the parking lot of Park Plaza mall in Little Rock, authorities said.
The victim told investigators that it happened about 5 p.m. when he was approached by an assailant in the lot who demanded his wallet and keys, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The robber took the items and then got into a maroon Chevrolet Malibu that had been backed into a nearby space, the report said. The robber fled in that vehicle and wasn't located.
The report didn't indicate whether the attacker displayed a weapon. It also didn't list a race or gender, but it said the robber stood 6 feet tall, weighed 150 pounds and wore a black tank top, black stone wash jeans and white shoes.
No injuries were reported.
DoubleBlind says... August 16, 2017 at 12:06 p.m.
CCTV must be installed here and in grocery store lots - really all large parking areas. It's the only way, in light of the permanent shortage of cops, to combat this type of thing. Anyone who thinks the cop shortage will ever actually be solved is delusional. And those already on the force are assigned to harassing the homeless and those who feed them.
richlin04211114 says... August 16, 2017 at 12:10 p.m.
Unfortunately, Little Rock keeps getting more dangerous.
HarleyOwner says... August 16, 2017 at 12:17 p.m.
Smart people would avoid going to that mall.
