Man shot 6 times expected to be OK

A man was shot at least six times while dropping off a family member Tuesday afternoon, according to a Little Rock police spokesman.

Little Rock police were dispatched to UAMS Medical Center about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting, said police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan. The man told police he had been shot in the area of West 25th Street and South Pine Street, McClanahan said.

Authorities then found the shooting scene at the location, he said. Crime scene tape blocked off an alleyway and a small concrete area between South Cedar and South Pine streets Tuesday.

McClanahan said the shooting victim did not have life-threatening injuries.

McClanahan described the shooter as a black male wearing a red bandanna over his face. He said the suspect is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall. He reportedly left the scene in a lime-green Nissan Altima.

Metro on 08/16/2017