Mavis Staples to headline concert honoring 60th anniversary of Little Rock Central High School integration

Mavis Staples will headline a concert next month in honor of the 60th anniversary of the integration of Little Rock Central High School.

Staples, known for hits including “I’ll Take You There” and “Respect Yourself,” will perform at the Sept. 23 concert at Robinson Center in Little Rock. Tickets range from $45 to $65 and are available online or at the center box office beginning at 10 a.m.

The money raised by the concert will go toward the Little Rock Nine Foundation, which provides "direct financial support and a mentorship program for students to help them reach their educational goals," according to a city of Little Rock news release.

The concert is one of several events planned in September to commemorate the anniversary. A sculpture dedication is planned Sept. 22 at the school and a separate ceremony emceed is set for Sept. 25.

More information is available on CentralHigh60th.org.