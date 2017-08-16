Missing Arkansas man, 79, found dead in field

WYNNE -- Authorities found a man who left a Wynne nursing home Saturday dead in a St. Francis County field Tuesday.

Floyd Canard, 79, drove away from River Ridge Nursing Center at 3 p.m. Saturday, family members told Cross County Sheriff J.R. Smith, but they did not hear from him after that. Authorities issued a Silver Alert for Canard on Sunday.

A farmer who was checking crops at his field in rural St. Francis County near Palestine saw Canard's truck stuck in the field about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Smith said in a news release.

He found Canard inside the truck.

Smith said in the release that investigators do not suspect foul play in Canard's death. Authorities sent his body to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death.

State Desk on 08/16/2017