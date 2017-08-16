COWBOYS

Elliott appeals suspension

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has appealed his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the latest star to push back against the league for the way it has penalized players.

If the league does not reduce the suspension, Elliott could sue the league in federal court, setting the stage for a potentially protracted showdown like the one between the NFL and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Last week, Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Elliott, the NFL's leading rusher as a rookie last season. The move came after a yearlong investigation into Elliott's behavior during a six-day stretch in July 2016 in which his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson accused him of assaulting her five times in Columbus, Ohio, where he played at Ohio State.

Elliott was not arrested or charged because prosecutors concluded that Thompson's statements conflicted with those made by Elliott and witnesses.

The NFL now has 10 business days to schedule a hearing. In the past, Goodell has reduced suspensions when players have admitted some fault. If the suspension is not changed, Elliott and the NFL Players Association could file a claim in court that accuses the league of overstepping its authority.

"We will represent Ezekiel, as we do all players, to ensure that the NFL is held to its obligation of adhering to principles of industrial due process under the collective bargaining agreement," the union said in a statement.

Winning in court may be difficult. Two years ago, a federal judge blocked the four-game suspension that Brady received for his alleged role in a scheme to deflate game-used footballs. But that decision was overturned on appeal, and Brady was forced to sit out the first four games last season. Other players, including New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson, had similar results as Brady.

JETS

Whitehead breaks foot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receiver Lucky Whitehead has a broken foot and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Whitehead was injured during practice Monday and it's uncertain whether he will need surgery. Bowles did not know if Whitehead will be out for the year, saying only that it'll be at least "a little while."

Whitehead, who was on crutches during the team's indoor practice, appeared to be the top contender to serve as the Jets' primary punt and kickoff returner.

The injury is the latest in a string of bad news for Whitehead, who has had a strange summer. He was waived by Dallas last month following a shoplifting incident that turned out to be a case of false identity. New York claimed Whitehead off waivers on July 26.

CHARGERS

Perryman out 2 months

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman is likely to be out for at least two months after injuring his ankle in the preseason opener.

Perryman had surgery on his left ankle Tuesday, Coach Anthony Lynn said.

The Chargers' starting middle linebacker got hurt on the first defensive series of their first game since relocation, leaving the StubHub Center field on a cart.

Perryman will miss at least several regular-season games, but Lynn was pleased to know the key playmaker will return this season.

Los Angeles also is without first-round pick Mike Williams, who is still three weeks away from practicing after injuring his back in the offseason.

The Chargers were dogged by major injury woes in their last two seasons in San Diego.

LIONS

DE Hyder on IR

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have put defensive end Kerry Hyder on injured reserve after he hurt his Achilles tendon in Sunday's preseason game at Indianapolis.

Coach Jim Caldwell said after that game that the injury looked "significant" but the Lions hadn't made an official announcement on any change in Hyder's status until Tuesday. Detroit also put running back Mike James on IR because of concussion problems and waived guard Matt Rotheram.

Earlier in the day, the Lions announced that they had waived wide receiver Ryan Spadola from injured reserve.

Hyder led the Lions with eight sacks last season after having played only one NFL game previously.

DOLPHINS

Lippett out for season

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett will miss the entire season with a torn Achilles tendon, the latest injury for the team during a training camp that has taken a heavy toll.

Coach Adam Gase said Lippett will require surgery after being hurt Monday in practice. He said Lippett was injured while jumping and without being touched.

Lippett, who started 13 games last year and had four interceptions, was expected to be the Dolphins' No. 3 cornerback behind Byron Maxwell and Xavien Howard. Miami earlier lost three key players -- quarterback Ryan Tannehill, guard Ted Larsen and rookie middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan -- because of serious injuries.

