No foul play suspected after fisherman found dead in creek, Arkansas sheriff says

The body of a fisherman that was found in an Arkansas creek has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory, but no foul play is suspected in his death, authorities said.

The Johnson County sheriff said in a statement Tuesday that Andres Perez-Arce's body was found in a creek in Hartman early Saturday, hours after his wife reported him missing when he did not return from a fishing trip.

Investigators on Friday night found Perez-Arce's vehicle in the area and some of his possessions near the creek. Searchers found his body in the water shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said an autopsy would be performed.