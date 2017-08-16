Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, August 16, 2017, 10:18 a.m.

North Little Rock woman, 59, accused of stabbing ex-husband's new wife in stomach

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 9:40 a.m.

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Terri Lynn Smith, 59, of North Little Rock

A 59-year-old North Little Rock woman was arrested Tuesday after she stabbed her ex-husband's new wife in the stomach, police said.

The victim, who lives on Ridgewell Road, told officers that a woman entered her home through the backdoor and tried to steal her purse, according to a Sherwood Police Department report.

When the resident confronted the woman, whom she identified as Terri Lynn Smith, Smith stabbed her in the stomach with a large knife, the report said.

The 59-year-old fled the scene and was later arrested around 11:05 a.m. at her North Little Rock home, police said. She is the ex-wife of the stabbing victim's husband, the victim told police.

The report did not indicate the severity of the victim's injuries.

Smith faces charges of first-degree battery and aggravated residential burglary, both felonies. She remained in custody Wednesday at the Pulaski County jail with bail set at $250,000.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 10.

cableguy says... August 16, 2017 at 10:16 a.m.

There got to be more to this story because why is her bond high. I've seen guys get $5,000 bond after shooting someone.

