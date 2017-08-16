Victim found shot in doorway of central Arkansas home, police say; 38-year-old sought

Police are searching for an Arkansas man after a victim was found shot in a Benton doorway Tuesday night, according to a news release.

Around 10:30 p.m., Benton police officers were sent to a residence in the 200 block of Gunn Street after getting a call about shots fired, the release said.

At the home, they found an unresponsive male victim with a gunshot wound lying in the doorway. He was taken by helicopter to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he remains Wednesday morning, police spokesman Matt Burks said.

Police identified a person of interest in the shooting: 38-year-old Khalil B. Williams of Alexander. He is said to be a black man who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs roughly 180 pounds.

The release did not state Williams' role in the shooting.