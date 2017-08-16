Home / Latest News /
Pair steals 40 cellphones from Little Rock Wal-Mart; 1 had 'sledgehammer or axe-style weapon,' teen tells police
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:58 a.m.
- Comments (2)
Two people stole more than $22,000 worth of cellphones from a Little Rock Wal-Mart early Tuesday after threatening a teen employee with a weapon, police said.
Little Rock police officers were flagged down around 4:20 a.m. in response to a theft at the Wal-Mart at 2700 S. Shackleford Road, according to a police report.
A 19-year-old employee told police that he was inside the store when he saw two people behind a counter stealing cellphones. One of them held up a weapon that was either a "sledgehammer or axe-style weapon" and said something like, "Stay away from us," the teen told police.
The pair stole 40 cellphones, valued at about $22,900, and left through a back door, police said.
Around the same time, a different set of officers tried to pull over a dark-colored sedan that was seen leaving the area at a quick speed.
When police tried to stop the car, it fled north on I-430 toward Cantrell Road, and officers stopped their pursuit because they had not learned about the robbery, the report said.
No suspect was named on the report.
Comments on: Pair steals 40 cellphones from Little Rock Wal-Mart; 1 had 'sledgehammer or axe-style weapon,' teen tells police
HarleyOwner says... August 16, 2017 at 12:40 p.m.
Thanks to Little Rock's no pursuit policy, thugs got away with $22K worth of phones. I also wonder where the rest of Walmart's employees were during this.
( suggest removal )
Kharma says... August 16, 2017 at 12:42 p.m.
No in-store video stills? Descriptions of the perps or their vehicle? There's fixin' to be a flood of cell phones for sale on Craigslist. Maybe Walmart can have the phones deactivated/bricked?
( suggest removal )
