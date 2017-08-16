Home / Latest News /
Repeat shoplifter takes clothing from Little Rock store, threatens to stab him, employee tells police
This article was published today at 1:41 p.m.
An employee of a Little Rock Dollar General told police that a repeat shoplifter took about $20 worth of merchandise from the store and threaten to stabbed him as he fled the store.
The robbery happened around 6:55 p.m. Sunday at the discount chain’s location at 3124 W. Roosevelt Road, according to a report.
A 26-year-old worker said that he observed the robber stuffing clothing into his pants, prompting the employee to confront him.
“If you follow me, I will stab you,” the robber reportedly said before fleeing in an unknown direction with the items.
The robber was described as a black male who stands around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
