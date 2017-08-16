Stanton homers in 6th consecutive, but Marlins fall

GIANTS 9, MARLINS 4

MIAMI -- All eyes are on Giancarlo Stanton and he keeps delivering.

Baseball's $325 million man homered in his sixth consecutive game to give him a major league-leading 44, but the Miami Marlins fell 9-4 to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

"Obviously very dangerous right now," Marlins Manager Don Mattingly said.

Stanton hit a solo shot to deep left-center field off Madison Bumgarner (3-5) in the third inning, tying the game at 2.

"It was a matchup a lot of baseball fans and us in the game look forward to," Giants Manager Bruce Bochy said. "Bumgarner won't back down but (Stanton) got him."

Stanton has 11 home runs in his last 12 games, and 23 in the last 35. Only Sammy Sosa (25 in 1998) and Barry Bonds (24 in 2001) have hit more in that span, according to Elias.

"I've never even heard anything like this before with what he's doing," Marlins catcher A.J. Ellis said. "And the fact to be able to see it, it's a great moment for all of us. ... The fact that he's delivering when the expectations are there speaks to how locked in he is and how dedicated he is to find the right pitches. It's pretty special to watch and we all hope it keeps going."

He is two games from tying the major league record of hitting a home run in eight consecutive, set by Dale Long (1956), Mattingly (1987) and Ken Griffey Jr. (1993).

"I'd like to see him beat it actually," Mattingly said. "It would be good. ... We're trying to win games and the last thing I'm going to do is root against him hitting homers. So I'm all for it."

Stanton singled off Bumgarner in the first, but Bumgarner was able to bounce back and strike him out in the fifth.

"That's always fun," Bumgarner said of the matchup. "I look forward to those. I might not go about it in the smartest way. But it was certainly a lot of fun. He's locked in for sure."

Stanton will look to make it seven consecutive today in the series finale. The Giants will start right-hander Matt Cain. Stanton has four home runs in 22 at-bats against Cain.

BREWERS 3, PIRATES 1 Keon Broxton hit a pinch-hit home run, Manny Piña drove in two runs, Zach Davies pitched into the seventh and host Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

REDS 2, CUBS 1 Scooter Gennett's sacrifice fly drove in Joey Votto from third to break a scoreless tie in the eighth, and Billy Hamilton singled in a run in the ninth as visiting Cincinnati edged Chicago.

BRAVES 4, ROCKIES 3 Brandon Phillips scored the go-ahead run on a rare error by Nolan Arenado, and Atlanta beat host Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 6, BLUE JAYS 4 Lucas Duda hit a two-run home run, Wilson Ramos added a solo shot and visiting Tampa Bay beat Toronto, snapping a four-game skid.

RANGERS 10, TIGERS 4 Joey Gallo and Mike Napoli hit back-to-back home runs off Justin Verlander, and host Texas beat Detroit, ending the former AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner's three-game winning streak.

INDIANS 8, TWINS 1 Carlos Santana hit two of visiting Cleveland's five home runs and Danny Salazar continued his strong second-half stretch in the Indians' victory over Minnesota.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Houston had six extra-base hits in the first four innings, building a big enough lead to hold off host Arizona.

NATIONALS 3, ANGELS 1 Gio Gonzalez allowed two hits in six scoreless innings, Howie Kendrick hit two solo home runs and Washington snapped visiting Los Angeles' winning streak at six.

YANKEES 5, METS 4 Sonny Gray outpitched Jacob deGrom, Jacoby Ellsbury and Gary Sanchez homered, and the host Yankees held off the Mets to sweep both Subway Series games in the Bronx.

RED SOX 10, CARDINALS 4 Xander Bogaerts had three hits, Hanley Ramirez, Sandy Leon and Jackie Bradley Jr. all added two RBI and Boston beat visiting St. Louis. Former Arkansas Razorback Andrew Benintendi was hit in the knee by Cardinals starter Mike Leake in the fifth. He was pulled after the inning and replaced by Chris Young.

Sports on 08/16/2017