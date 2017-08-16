State Sports Briefs

SOFTBALL

UCA adds former player to staff

Kasey Britt, who played at the University of Central Arkansas from 2009-2012, was hired as an assistant coach Tuesday.

Britt, who hit .320 in her career with 178 hits, 47 doubles, 24 home runs and 126 RBI, was a student assistant at UCA in 2013 before spending two seasons as an assistant coach at Bellhaven University in Jackson, Miss., where Bellhaven went 75-40 with consecutive appearances in the NAIA national tournament. She spent the past two seasons at Young Harris College in Georgia, where Young Harris College went 75-34 and earned a spot in the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional Tournament.

SOCCER

SW Oklahoma St. edges Harding in poll

Southwestern Oklahoma State edged Harding by one vote in the preseason Great American Conference poll.

Southwestern Oklahoma, which finished 12-4-3 a year ago, received 34 points, including four first-place votes. Harding was second with 33 points and three first-place votes.

Harding claimed its second consecutive GAC Tournament title and earned a trip to the NCAA Regionals last year. Harding returns Bethany Sutherland, a two-time All-American midfielder. She had 14 goals, third in the GAC. Harding also returns forwards Morgan Springborn and Carley Stevens, who both had 16 points. In goal, Harding brings back Jessica Woessner, who took home the tournament MVP award.

Ouachita Baptist placed fourth in the preseason poll.

