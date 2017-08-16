Style: Hot, saucy time awaits at chicken wing fling

Battered, breaded, sizzling and seasoned, wings by the ton are landing at North Little Rock’s Verizon Arena on Saturday for Verizon’s first-ever Wingstock, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section.

More than 30 central Arkansas restaurants, caterers and food trucks will present their very best wings. The diverse lineup includes vendors like Chicken Wangs Cafe, Two Sisters Catering, Dugan’s Pub and Table 28.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.