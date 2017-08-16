Home / Latest News /
Style: Hot, saucy time awaits at chicken wing fling
This article was published today at 11:05 a.m.
Battered, breaded, sizzling and seasoned, wings by the ton are landing at North Little Rock’s Verizon Arena on Saturday for Verizon’s first-ever Wingstock, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section.
More than 30 central Arkansas restaurants, caterers and food trucks will present their very best wings. The diverse lineup includes vendors like Chicken Wangs Cafe, Two Sisters Catering, Dugan’s Pub and Table 28.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Hot, saucy time awaits at chicken wing fling
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.