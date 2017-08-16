Surgeons repair Boozman aorta for second time

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. John Boozman underwent heart surgery Tuesday and was recuperating in a northern Virginia hospital.

He was expected to be hospitalized for three to five days.

Doctors operated on Boozman, 66, for several hours, fixing a problem with his aorta -- the body's largest artery.

Roughly a foot long and more than an inch in diameter, the aorta helps deliver oxygenated blood throughout the body.

The Republican from Rogers had scheduled the procedure for this week -- in the midst of Congress's August recess -- so that it wouldn't interfere with his work on Capitol Hill.

The Senate isn't scheduled to return to Washington, D.C., until after Labor Day, roughly three weeks from now.

In a written statement, Boozman's office said the surgery was successful.

"The Boozman family is grateful for the excellent care the doctors, nurses and medical staff have provided the Senator, as well as the prayers, kind words and well-wishes that have come from Arkansans and people all across the country," it said. "He will continue his recovery in the Washington, D.C., area and is looking forward to getting back to work when the Senate reconvenes in September."

This is the second time Boozman has undergone a serious heart procedure.

In 2014, he was rushed into surgery to fix an aortic dissection -- a tear in the innermost layer of his aorta.

Roughly three out of every 100,000 people have aortic dissections in any given year.

In Boozman's case, the tear was in the ascending aorta, which pumps blood to the arms, neck and brain.

If untreated, the dissection can cause the middle and outer layers to separate and tear, potentially rupturing the aorta itself. Such ruptures are usually fatal.

During the 2014 nine-hour surgery, doctors at Mercy Hospital in Northwest Arkansas removed and replaced the torn segment with man-made material. Boozman has credited them with saving his life.

Doctors eventually told him that he'd need a follow-up surgery, something that happens in roughly 30 percent of all cases, he said in an interview last week.

Tuesday's surgery was supposed to "tweak" the surgery that had already been done, the senator said.

Because the latest operation wasn't an emergency, Boozman was able to go to an aorta-dissection specialist who "does it all day, every day," he said.

The problem with his aorta is probably congenital, he said, adding that his overall health is good.

The Central Arkansas American Heart Association board chairman, Dr. David Jones, said the medical profession has had a lot of time to master aortic surgery.

"Aortic dissections have been fixed for several decades now," he said. "The surgical procedures that they've used to repair it have improved with experience."

Jones isn't treating Boozman and couldn't comment on his particular diagnosis or treatment.

But statistically, patients have better outcomes if they're treated by seasoned, specialized medical teams, he said.

"It makes sense, for an operation that is not done on a regular basis, to go to a center and to a surgeon that has a lot of experience with it," he said.

Heart patients typically need time to recover, he said.

"Anytime you're doing an aortic repair or any kind of heart surgery in general, it's a one- or two-day [intensive care unit] stay [and] up to a five- to seven-day hospital stay," he said. "There are several weeks before you start feeling like you could get back to normal work. I often tell my patients, [it'll be] something like six weeks before you feel yourself again."

