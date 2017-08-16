Suspect in fatal shooting outside Arkansas bar arrested in Little Rock

A 30-year-old man wanted in the killing of a man found dead last month outside a bar in Hot Springs has been arrested in Little Rock.

Kirkland Eugene Litzsey faces a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Timothy Martin, 37, the Hot Springs Police Department said in a statement.

On July 16, Martin was found dead inside a 2007 Infinity G35 parked near Boot Scooters Kountry Club, 421 Broadway, after 911 callers reported shots fired in the area, police said.

It wasn't clear how Litzsey was identified as a suspect, and no information on a motive has been released. Investigators said previously that the killing did not appear to be random.

Litzsey was arrested Tuesday in Little Rock and then transported back to Garland County. He remained in jail there Wednesday morning with bail not yet set.

An Aug. 29 court date is set.

Authorities said the fatal shooting remains under investigation.