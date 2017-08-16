TEXAS LEAGUE
Travs' offense perks up in rout of RoughRiders
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
TRAVELERS 9, ROUGHRIDERS 2
Third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean went 4 for 5 with 2 RBI on Tuesday, while center fielder Braden Bishop and second baseman Chris Mariscal had three hits each to lead the Arkansas Travelers to a 9-2 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders in front of 3,640 at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.
Mejias-Brean singled four times. Bishop doubled three times, scoring two runs, while Mariscal was a home run away from hitting for the cycle and had a two-run double and an RBI triple.
The Travs built a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to RBI singles from Mejias-Brean and Ryan Casteel. The RoughRiders cut the lead to 3-2 on Michael O'Neill's home run in the third and Scott Heineman's RBI single in the fourth.
Arkansas answered in the top of the fifth, scoring four runs. Tyler Marlette hit a two-run home run in addition to Mariscal's two-run double to build a 7-2 lead.
Marlette, who finished 2 for 5, added a solo home run in the seventh, and Mariscal's RBI triple provided the final margin.
Arkansas right-hander Lindsey Caughel (9-9) picked up the victory after allowing 2 runs on 5 hits over 8 innings.
