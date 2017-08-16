Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, August 16, 2017, 2:33 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Trump disbands business advisory councils, including 1 with Wal-Mart leader on it

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:03 p.m.

in-this-photo-taken-aug-14-2017-president-donald-trump-speaks-in-the-diplomatic-reception-room-of-the-white-house-in-washington-president-donald-trump-appears-to-have-mistakenly-retweeted-a-message-from-one-of-his-critics-saying-hes-a-fascist-trump-deleted-his-retweet-tuesday-aug-15-2017-after-about-five-minutes-but-not-before-the-message-sent-to-his-35-million-followers-racked-up-a-big-response-ap-photoalex-brandon

In this photo taken Aug. 14, 2017, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump appears to have mistakenly retweeted a message from one of his critics saying "he's a fascist." Trump deleted his retweet Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, after about five minutes, but not before the message sent to his 35 million followers racked up a big response. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is ending a pair of advisory business councils in the latest fallout over his remarks about the Charlottesville protests.

"Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!" Trump tweeted in a face-saving effort from his home at Trump Tower. He was to depart New York later Wednesday to return to his New Jersey golf club.

Bentonville-based Wal-Mart's president and CEO, Doug McMillon, is a member of the president's Strategic and Policy Forum, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

CEOs began announcing their resignations after Trump's first comments about the violence Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counter-protesters. The resignations accelerated after he re-emphasized his earlier remarks and on Tuesday blamed "both sides" for the series of events that led to the death of a 32-year-old Charlottesville woman.

Standing in the lobby of Trump Tower on Tuesday, Trump acknowledged that there were "some very bad people" among those who gathered to protest Saturday. But he added: "You also had people that were very fine people, on both sides."

Trump's remarks were widely criticized in Washington and around the country.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Trump disbands business advisory councils, including 1 with Wal-Mart leader on it

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments

RBear says... August 16, 2017 at 1:22 p.m.

Everything with this administration is falling apart. Trump can't get legislation passed, can't follow through on many campaign promises, can't negotiate foreign policy, and now can't maintain good relations with business. This presidency will be on life support by the time they get to 2016, if they even make it to 2016.

( | suggest removal )

TimberTopper says... August 16, 2017 at 2:04 p.m.

Bear,are you lifting a few this morning?

( | suggest removal )

TimberTopper says... August 16, 2017 at 2:07 p.m.

This babyman can get along with no one. His report card should read, "doesn't play well with others".

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online