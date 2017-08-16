Home / Latest News /
TV reporter at Little Rock station leaves for out-of-state job
This article was published today at 3:49 p.m.
A reporter at Little Rock’s CBS affiliate KTHV-TV has moved for an out-of-state job after working a year in Arkansas.
In a Facebook video, Jamal Goss said that Wednesday was his first day at Fox affiliate WACH-TV in Columbia, S.C.
“I am so excited to be here,” Goss told viewers from the set of his new home.
According to his resume, Goss previously worked as an intern at CNN and at CBS affiliate WGCL-TV in Atlanta.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TV reporter at Little Rock station leaves for out-of-state job
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.