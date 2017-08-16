TV reporter at Little Rock station leaves for out-of-state job

A reporter at Little Rock’s CBS affiliate KTHV-TV has moved for an out-of-state job after working a year in Arkansas.

In a Facebook video, Jamal Goss said that Wednesday was his first day at Fox affiliate WACH-TV in Columbia, S.C.

“I am so excited to be here,” Goss told viewers from the set of his new home.

According to his resume, Goss previously worked as an intern at CNN and at CBS affiliate WGCL-TV in Atlanta.