TENNIS

U.S. Open invites Sharapova

Maria Sharapova was granted a wild-card invitation for the U.S. Open’s main draw on Tuesday and will take part in a Grand Slam event for the first time in more than 1 ½ years. Sharapova is among eight women given entry into the 128-player field by the U.S. Tennis Association — and by far the most noteworthy. The former No. 1-ranked player and owner of five major titles, including the 2006 U.S. Open, has not entered a major tournament since the Australian Open in January 2016, when she tested positive for the newly banned drug meldonium. That led to a 15-month doping ban, which expired in April. She returned to the tour, but her ranking — currently 148th — was too low to allow entry into major tournaments, and the French Open denied her a wild card. Sharapova has been participating in tournaments via wild-card invitations, beginning in April on red clay at Stuttgart, Germany. She’s only played nine matches this season. The U.S. Open starts Aug. 28.

Injuries, upsets for men

Injuries and upsets are wrecking the men’s side of the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio. On Tuesday, Milos Raonic became the seventh player ranked in the top 10 to withdraw from the tournament, right before fellow seeded players David Goffin, Tomas Berdych and Jack Sock were knocked out in first-round matches. Juan Martin del Potro advanced to the second round with a 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-0 upset of the 10th-seeded Berdych. Yuichi Sugita followed with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over the 13th-seeded Sock. The ninth-seeded Goffin became the first seeded man to be knocked out in Cincinnati, falling to Nick Kyrgios, 6-2, 6-3 in a first-round match. Kyrgios will meet qualifier Alexandr Dolgopolov in the second round after Dolgopolov defeated Kevin Anderson 6-4, 7-6

(6). Also, Karen Khachanov beat Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 1-6, 6-3. Eleventh-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta managed to avoid the rash of upsets, ousting Paolo Lorenzi 6-3, 6-3. On the women’s side, ninth-seeded Venus Williams cruised into the second round of this U.S. Open warmup, needing just 66 minutes to dispatch fellow American Alison Riske 6-2, 6-0. Williams will next face Ashleigh Barty, who beat Varvara Lepchenko 6-4, 6-4 in a matchup of two qualifiers. The sixth-seeded Raonic withdrew from the Masters series tournament because of a left wrist injury, tournament officials said. No. 3 Roger Federer and No. 9 Kei Nishikori withdrew Monday, the first full day of matches. No. 1 Andy Murray, No. 4 Stan Wawrinka, No. 5 Novak Djokovic and No. 6 Marin Cilic — the defending champion — withdrew before the tournament started. No. 2 Rafael Nadal, the top-seeded player, remains in the draw and will return to No. 1 when new ATP rankings are released Aug. 21.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hernandez lawsuit settled

The first woman to sue Baylor University over allegations the nation’s largest Baptist school ignored or mishandled rape allegations has settled her case, her attorney said Tuesday. Jasmin Hernandez sued Baylor in early 2016, two months before the school released the results of an internal investigation that found Baylor had mishandled rape or assault cases for years and the football program acted as if it was “above the rules.” Baylor fired football coach Art Briles, demoted university president Ken Starr and reprimanded athletic director Ian McCaw in May 2016. Starr and Mc-Caw later left the school. Briles and McCaw were also named as defendants in the Hernandez lawsuit, but federal court records online show she asked a judge to release them from the case. Hernandez’s lawyer, Alexander Zalkin, told The Associated Press that Hernandez settled the case with all parties over the weekend, but declined to release details of any financial agreement. There was no settlement announcement in the online court records Tuesday night. Baylor had previously tried to settle with Hernandez, who was raped by former football player Tevin Elliott in 2012. He was later sentenced to 20 years in prison. Hernandez’s lawsuit claimed Baylor knew Elliott had a history of assaults, failed to protect her and others who were attacked, and ignored her pleas when she sought help.

Auburn QB to transfer

Auburn quarterback-turned-receiver John Franklin III is transferring. Tigers Coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday that Franklin indicated he is looking “for the chance to play more and get closer to home.” Franklin, who is from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has already graduated and could play immediately as a graduate transfer. He posted on Instagram that he’ll play his final season at Florida Atlantic. Franklin started his career at Florida State, redshirting in 2013 and seeing limited action the following season. He transferred to East Mississippi Community College and was among the players featured in the first season of the Netflix show Last Chance U. Franklin ran for 430 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 204 yards and a score last season. He was moved to receiver during the offseason and has also worked returning punts and kicks.

GOLF

Report: Woods took 5 drugs

Tiger Woods had the active ingredient for marijuana, two painkillers and two sleep drugs in his system when he was arrested on a DUI charge earlier this year, a report released Tuesday by police said. Police in Jupiter, Fla., released the report less than a week after the golf superstar agreed to enter a diversion program to settle his driving while intoxicated charges. The report’s contents were first reported Monday by ESPN. The report, prepared by the Palm Beach County sheriff’s office, says Woods, 41, had THC, the active ingredient for marijuana, as well as the painkillers Vicodin and Dilaudid, the anxiety and sleep drug Xanax, and the anti-insomnia drug Ambien in his system when he was arrested at 2 a.m. May 29 about 15 miles from his home in Jupiter. Officers found him unconscious in his Mercedes-Benz, which was parked awkwardly on the side of the road and had damage to the driver’s side. It’s not clear how he damaged the car. Officers checked the area but didn’t find that he had hit anything. Woods issued a statement Tuesday saying he had been trying on his own to treat his insomnia and pain from his fourth back surgery, which he underwent in April. He did not specifically address the marijuana issue. None was found in his possession. “I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance,” said Woods, who completed an out-ofstate drug treatment program last month. “I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I’ve made significant progress.” Woods is scheduled to plead guilty on Oct. 25 and enter the county’s diversion program.

SOCCER

Rapids fire coach

Pablo Mastroeni was fired as head coach of the Colorado Rapids on Tuesday and replaced on an interim basis with assistant coach Steve Cooke. The Rapids are 6-12-4 this season, their fourth under Mastroeni, who took over in 2014 following a 16-year MLS playing career that included 13 seasons as a midfielder for Colorado. He was 39-54-35 overall with a trip to the Western Conference finals last year. Rapids interim GM Padraig Smith thanked Mastroeni for his contributions, saying “He has been dedicated to the growth of this club for over 15 years and played an instrumental role in many of our successes. Unfortunately, we have fallen short of our expectations, and this decision was taken in the best interest of the players and the organization as a whole.”