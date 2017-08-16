Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, August 16, 2017, 5:06 p.m.

Woman accused of molesting 2 kids, selling videos online

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:46 p.m.

This undated photo released by the Maricopa County, Ariz., sheriff's office shows Keri Harwood, who was arrested Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, on suspicion of five counts each of child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor.

PHOTO BY MARICOPA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE VIA AP

PHOENIX — A 28-year-old Arizona woman is accused of molesting two young children and selling videos of the acts on the internet.

Keri Harwood of New River was arrested Sunday on suspicion of five counts each of child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Court documents show and Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said his office began investigating after receiving a tip from a friend of Harwood who discovered the videos after Harwood gave the friend access to her email account so he could help her play the Pokemon Go video game.

Harwood remained jailed Wednesday in lieu of $150,000 bond.

New River is a rural community 33 miles north of Phoenix.

