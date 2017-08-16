Employee robbed at gunpoint after forced to open Little Rock payday loan business, police say

A woman was robbed of her Bluetooth headset while trying to meet a gunman's demands inside her Little Rock workplace shortly after closing time, police say.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday to a robbery in progress at Ace Cash Express, 7508 Geyer Springs Road.

The 29-year-old victim said that she was sitting in her vehicle on the right side of the building while talking to a relative on the phone.

At one point, a black male opened her driver’s-side door and said, “I’m not playing. Let’s go. Run me this money.”

The victim then reportedly pressed a panic button in her pocket and sat her phone down so that her relative could hear.

When the woman got out of her vehicle, the assailant began pointing a black handgun at her chest, demanding that she unlock the door to the business.

Bailey was able to open the business, at which the robber, still brandishing the weapon, pushed her inside and told her to “hurry and run the money.”

Wehn Bailey reportedly told him that she could not open an office because the door's code was on a timer, the robber took Bailey’s red Bluetooth headphones and fled in an unknown direction.

The victim described the robber as a light-skinned black male who wore a black windbreaker jacket, black bandana and a black skull cap with “some kind of gold emblem on it.”

According to the report, the robber stands about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Police searched the area but were not able to find the robber. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.